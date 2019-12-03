Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HART COUNTY SHERIFF DEPUTIES MAKE DRUG ARREST

on 03/12/2019 |
Tweet
Share4
4 Shares

On March 10, Hart County Sheriff’s Deputies Caleb Butler and Stven Shields responded to Creek Road in Bonnieville. Officers were dispatched for a disturbance involving a verbal altercation and possible theft.

During the investigation, Stephanie Nunn, 46, of Bonnieville was found to be in possession of suspected crystal meth. She was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nunn also had an outstanding warrant for second degree criminal trespassing.

She was arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HART COUNTY SHERIFF DEPUTIES MAKE DRUG ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 57° / Low 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 03/13 0%
High 67° / Low 56°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Thursday 03/14 100%
High 69° / Low 42°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.