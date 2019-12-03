HART COUNTY SHERIFF DEPUTIES MAKE DRUG ARREST

on 03/12/2019 |

4 Shares

On March 10, Hart County Sheriff’s Deputies Caleb Butler and Stven Shields responded to Creek Road in Bonnieville. Officers were dispatched for a disturbance involving a verbal altercation and possible theft.

During the investigation, Stephanie Nunn, 46, of Bonnieville was found to be in possession of suspected crystal meth. She was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nunn also had an outstanding warrant for second degree criminal trespassing.

She was arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail.