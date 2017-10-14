Logo


HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MAKES ARREST IN BONNIEVILLE

on 10/14/2017 |

In early October, Hart County Sheriff’s Deputies Derick Murphy and Wes England received a complaint of suspicious activity on Campground Road in Bonnieville. 34 year old Kyle Nathan Reynolds, of Bonnieville, was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Fleeing /Evading Police 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Reynolds was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5000 cash bond.

A day later, Hart County Deputy Joey Cox received a complaint of subjects in an out building on Bonn Drive in Bonnieville. 52 year old Timothy Payton, of Bee Spring and 51 year old Cynthia Bryant, of Bonnieville, were arrested on charges of Marijuana Possession and Drug Paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Hart County Jail.

