HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS AGAINST SEVERAL REPORTED SCAM COMPLAINTS

If you get a call that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from citizens about phone calls, emails and other correspondence offering secret shopper opportunities, Publisher’s Clearing House winnings and other prize offers that are not legitimate.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office advises that when you get one of these types of calls, often times the companies are not legitimate. Do not give out any personal information or bank account information over the phone and do not send any money by Western Union or Moneygram to a company, or person, you do not know.

If you have any questions or feel you have been the victim of a scam, you can contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at (270)524-2341.