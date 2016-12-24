UPDATE** HART COUNTY: VEHICLE CRASHES IN WATER, TEAM AT THE SCENE OF WRECK

**UPDATE 8:55PM**

Munfordville, KY (December 24, 2016)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green

responded to a single vehicle collision today at approx. 11:50 am on US 31-E at the

Green River (Rio) Bridge just south of Glen Lily East Road in Hart County that

resulted in a fatal.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Patrick S. Gardner (41) of Munfordville

was operating a 1999 GMC pick-up and was traveling southbound on US 31-E when he

failed to negotiate a curve to the left just prior to crossing the Green River (Rio)

Bridge. He went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, where

the vehicle overturned over the guardrail, and continued down a steep embankment

into the Green River.

Mr. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper First Class Ronnie

Reynolds. No other details are available for release at this time.

____________________________________________

First responders are on the scene in Lineood in Hart County where a vehicle ran off the roadway, near the Rio Bridge, and into the river:

While unconfirmed, it is believed one male was inside the vehicle. The Barren County Dive Team is at the scene.

WCLU will release additional information as it is made available.