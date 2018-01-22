Logo


HARTWELL “SONNY” CLYMER

on 01/22/2018 |

Hartwell “Sonny” Clymer, 73 of Horse Cave, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was a Hart County native and was of the Baptist faith. He was a jeweler for 50 years, the owner/ operator of Sonny’s Jewelry in Glasgow. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam where he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base.

Sonny is survived by two sons, Brad Clymer and his wife Faye of Horse Cave and Kenneth Clymer and his wife Lisa of Maryville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Josh, Jadyn, Gavin and Lucas Clymer.; one aunt, Clara Hogue of Legrande, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hartwell Clymer and Louise Forbis Clymer; three sisters, Gloria Clymer, Georgia Carroll and Melodye Nunn; one brother, Michael Clymer.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made in his honor to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital  501 St. Jude Place Memphis , TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com.

