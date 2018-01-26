Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HARVEY HAMMER

on 01/26/2018 |

Harvey Hammer, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 25th, at his home. Harvey was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on February 23, 1937, a son of the late Maude (Johnson) and Fowler Hammer. He was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ.
As a teenager, Harvey started doing dozer work with his father. He owned and operated Harvey Hammer Dozing for many years. He completed his last job this past fall.

Harvey is survived by three daughters, Brenda Rowland, and husband, Gary; Kim Hagan, and husband, Stevie; Deb Hammer, and husband, Jerry; two sons, Terry Dale Hammer, and wife, Dana; and Webb Hammer, all of Tompkinsville, KY. Five grandchildren survive, Bart Rowland, Tyler Hagan, Ryan Hammer, Cameron Hagan, and Jon Payton Hammer. Five great grandchildren, Thomas Stone Rowland, Jay Cooper Rowland, Cariana Rowland, Ellis Hagan, and Gid Hagan.

Harvey is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Miller, of Indiana and Vernell Bryan, of Indiana; three brothers, Charles Hammer, of Indiana; Cary Hammer, of Tompkinsville, KY; Bobby Hammer, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Randall Hammer of Summer Shade, KY.

Other than his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lou Ellen Hammer; four brothers, Joe Eagle, Billy, John and Ferrell Hammer; and two sisters, Paulette Hammer and Louise Tooley.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 27th, 2018. Visitation is Friday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HARVEY HAMMER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BETSY LONDON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 01/26 20%
High 61° / Low 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 01/27 100%
High 54° / Low 38°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/28 10%
High 56° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

Barren County vs. Glasgow Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 26 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 26

Caverna vs. LaRue County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 26 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 27

Barren County @ Todd County Central Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 27 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 27

Glasgow vs. Warren East Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 27 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 27

Caverna @ Allen County-Scottsville Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 27 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.