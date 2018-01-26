on 01/26/2018 |

Harvey Hammer, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 25th, at his home. Harvey was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on February 23, 1937, a son of the late Maude (Johnson) and Fowler Hammer. He was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ.

As a teenager, Harvey started doing dozer work with his father. He owned and operated Harvey Hammer Dozing for many years. He completed his last job this past fall.

Harvey is survived by three daughters, Brenda Rowland, and husband, Gary; Kim Hagan, and husband, Stevie; Deb Hammer, and husband, Jerry; two sons, Terry Dale Hammer, and wife, Dana; and Webb Hammer, all of Tompkinsville, KY. Five grandchildren survive, Bart Rowland, Tyler Hagan, Ryan Hammer, Cameron Hagan, and Jon Payton Hammer. Five great grandchildren, Thomas Stone Rowland, Jay Cooper Rowland, Cariana Rowland, Ellis Hagan, and Gid Hagan.

Harvey is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Miller, of Indiana and Vernell Bryan, of Indiana; three brothers, Charles Hammer, of Indiana; Cary Hammer, of Tompkinsville, KY; Bobby Hammer, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Randall Hammer of Summer Shade, KY.

Other than his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lou Ellen Hammer; four brothers, Joe Eagle, Billy, John and Ferrell Hammer; and two sisters, Paulette Hammer and Louise Tooley.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 27th, 2018. Visitation is Friday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.