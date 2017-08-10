on 10/08/2017 |

Harvey Henry Estes age 86 of Edmonton passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Ellis and Emma Jessee Estes. Harvey was a farmer and a member of the Red Lick United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by two sons. Tony and wife Lois Estes of Edmonton. David Estes of Edmonton. One brother Hyman “Silk” Estes of Edmonton and a sister Etna Milby of Edmonton. Four grandchildren. Maria White, Whitney Estes, Heather Boston and Kyle Boston. Two great grandchildren. Kaleb Boston and Brayton Butts. Besides his parents Harvey was preceded in death by his wife Clara Mae Estes.