Hattie Mae Cole Ray, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was retired from General Electric and was a Baptist.

She was the daughter of the late William Cole and the late Alice Bradley Cole. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Henry Lawlis Sr. and Robert Lockhart; brother, William Cole, Jr.; sister, Mable Coats and a nephew William C. Brown Jr.

She is survived by two sons, David Lawlis and wife Heather, Munfordville, KY, Henry Lawlis, Jr., Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Kiffanyi Sherie Lawlis, Michele Evette Lawlis, Lucannia Nicole Baldon, Rayshawn Anthony Vaughn; 8 great grandchildren; two nieces, Alice Arvie (James Kemp), Cindy Williams and husband Tim; three nephews, James Mitchell Allen Brown and wife Melinda, John Coates Jr. and wife Michele, Laddie Brown and wife Jenaya; cousin and friend, Libby Rogers West, Friend and Caregiver, Phyllis Mae MacDougall, cousins, friends and other relatives

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon CT, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Perkins and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.