Hazel Eleanor Huff 32 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY the daughter of Randall and Joann Hutton Huff both of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is survived by 4 sisters Jennifer Huff, Mandy Runyon, Joanna Huff all of Glasgow and Nicki Riddle of Louisville, KY; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by 1 brother Randall Huff, Jr.

Graveside services will be held 1PM Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday after 10AM until time for the service at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.