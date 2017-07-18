Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HAZEL ELEANOR HUFF

on 07/18/2017 |

Hazel Eleanor Huff 32 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was born in Glasgow, KY the daughter of Randall and Joann Hutton Huff both of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is survived by 4 sisters Jennifer Huff, Mandy Runyon, Joanna Huff all of Glasgow and Nicki Riddle of Louisville, KY; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by 1 brother Randall Huff, Jr.

Graveside services will be held 1PM Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday after 10AM until time for the service at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Mary Jo Smith

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
74°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 07/18 10%
High 93° / Low 69°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 07/19 10%
High 92° / Low 70°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/20 10%
High 93° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.