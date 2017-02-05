Hazel Jane Embry, age 80, of Munfordville, KY, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Rex Blanton and the late Mirrah Watson Blanton and wife of the late Herbert Embry.

She is survived by four daughters, Brenda Bryant, Munfordville, KY, Anna Waldeck and husband Jerry, Bonnieville, KY, Jeannette Lockard , Savannah, TN, Cynthia Waddle and husband Rodney, Munfordville, KY; three sons, Richard Embry , Munfordville, KY, Herbert Embry, Jr. and wife Lessa, Bonnieville, KY, Mark Embry and wife Denesa, Bonnieville, KY; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Waldeck.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Saturday, February 4, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.