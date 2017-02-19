Hazel Lindsey Lashley, age 96, of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born August 5, 1920 to the late Sammie Lindsey and Lora Lee Potter Lindsey.

She was a retired dietary aid at the Edmonson County Health Care Center, and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— four daughters, Kathlene J. Donahue and her husband Jimmy of Louisville, KY, Norma Jean King and her husband Russ of New Albany, IN, Irene Moore and her husband Paul of Louisville, KY and Sharlene Mitchell Grant and her husband Kenny of Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Nelda Shields of High Spring, FL; one granddaughter, Lisa Sowders of New Albany, IN; one great grandson, Blake Harbert of Wayne, PA and a host of friends and extended family members.

Memorial contributions can be made to the New Home Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Stan Alexander, 426 Segal Road, Brownsville, KY 42210 or the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222.

Interment will be in New Home Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017

9 – 11 am, Monday, February 20, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, February 20, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel