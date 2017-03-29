Hazel Mae Jessie, age 79, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was a member of Basil Chapel United Baptist Church, a Vice President at Hart County Bank & Trust Company and a member of Munfordville Lions Club.

She was the daughter of the late Renzo Meredith and the late Elva Wood Meredith.

She is survived by her husband, Delmas Jessie; one son, Chris Jessie and wife Mary Beth, LeGrande, KY; one sister, Bernice Harlow, Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Marvin Meredith and wife Rose, Munfordville, KY, David Meredith and wife Shannon, Munfordville, KY; one grandchild, Julianne Jessie and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 31, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Basil Chapel United Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Basil Chapel United Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Dickson officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hart County Raider Band Boosters.