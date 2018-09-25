Logo


HAZEL MARIE GARRETT

on 09/25/2018 |

Hazel Marie Garrett age 70 of Edmonton died Sunday, September 23, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   She was the daughter of the late Chester Everett and Leether Parrigan Garrett.   Hazel was a homemaker and of the baptist faith.   She is survived by two sisters.  Geneva (Charles) Bennett of Glasgow,  Shirley Dowell of Edmonton.   Several nieces and nephews also survive.  Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters.   Louise Garmon and Jeanette Compton.   One brother Wilbur Garrett.   Funeral services for Hazel Garrett  will be 1:00 PM. Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery.    Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral Home.

