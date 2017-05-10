on 10/05/2017 |

Hazel Moore, 70 of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul Moore.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Angie Houchens (Larry Buck) of Dry Fork and Connie Moore of Glasgow; grandchildren, Cheyanne Fauber (Brian), Nic Boston (Nikki) and Corey Settles; great grandchildren, Jathan Norris and Kaidyn Fauber; Beverly Hatfield who is considered a daughter and a special niece Conchita Moore.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Wilson and his wife Linda, and a sister Betty Jane Lawson.

Hazel chose cremation, and ask that in lieu of flowers donation may be made to BRAWA, Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music 108 Maple St. Hyden, KY 41749 c/o Dean Osborne or to your favorite charity.

She wanted to thank her friends and family who visited her. She knew she was well loved by all. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home assist with the arrangements