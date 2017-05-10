Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HAZEL MOORE

on 10/05/2017 |

Hazel Moore, 70 of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul Moore.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Angie Houchens (Larry Buck) of Dry Fork and Connie Moore of Glasgow; grandchildren, Cheyanne Fauber (Brian), Nic Boston (Nikki) and Corey Settles; great grandchildren, Jathan Norris and Kaidyn Fauber; Beverly Hatfield who is considered a daughter and a special niece Conchita Moore.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Wilson and his wife Linda, and a sister Betty Jane Lawson.

Hazel chose cremation, and ask that in lieu of flowers donation may be made to BRAWA, Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music 108 Maple St. Hyden, KY 41749 c/o Dean Osborne or to your favorite charity.

She wanted to thank her friends and family who visited her. She knew she was well loved by all. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home assist with the arrangements

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HAZEL MOORE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

WILMA LANDRUM

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
71°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/05 0%
High 83° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 10/06 10%
High 84° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 10/07 40%
High 84° / Low 68°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.