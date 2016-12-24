Hazel Wells of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years, 8 months, and 10 days. She was born in the Irish Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, April 12, 1926, the daughter of Tilford B., Jr. and Wonnie Mae Mackey Wells. She was a member of Burkesville First Christian Church and a teacher and business educator for more than 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Robbie Gay Allen of Burkesville, Kentucky, her niece, Janet Sue (and Randall) Page of Burkesville, Kentucky, her great-niece, Janna (and Alan) Cash of Albany, Kentucky, and her great-great-nephew, Luke Cash.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Connar and Bro. Terry Shelley officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2016 until the funeral hour on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to the Burkesville First Christian Church Youth Program (P. O. Box 543, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717) or the Burkesville Cemetery Care Fund (P. O. Box 246, Burkesville, Kentucky, 42717). Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.