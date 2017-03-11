HC FISCAL COURT ACCEPTS GRANT MONEY, MAKES SOME CHANGES TO FUNDING AND CLOSES A PORTION OF LOCUS GROVE ROAD

on 11/03/2017 |

The Hart County Fiscal Court discussed the continuance of the insurance policy on inmate worker’s at yesterday’s meeting and Magistrate Gary Gardner says he feels these crews are an asset to the county:

The court also unanimously approved to discontinue the contribution of the Occupational Tax to the Industrial Authority. This money will now go toward the new career and tech center. The court also unanimously approved the closing of a portion of Locust Grove West as well as for Constable William Tweedy to run blue lights.

After a short closed session, the court came back and voted to purchase a rather small piece of property. Here is Judge Executive Terry Martin:

Coming prepared to every meeting, there is zero argument among the magistrates, or between them and the judge. Gardner believes he knows why:

The court also accepted over $5000 in grant funding from BRADD. The City of Munfordville received almost $2000.

The next meeting of the court will be November 16th at 9am.