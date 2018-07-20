HCFC: FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND FUNDING AND TALK OF WHERE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD

on 07/20/2018 |

From firetrucks, to interlocal agreements to movie extras, the Hart County Fiscal Court discussed a wide variety of topics at Thursday morning’s meeting.

Every year the Hart County Fiscal Court gives around $3000 to each of the fire departments in the county. Now the departments will have to show how that money is spent. The cost of fighting fires is not cheap; an average it costs around $10,000 to outfit one firefighter and at least $300,000 for a new fire truck.

Fire Chief Dennis Amos did not hesitate to invite people to the Bonnieville station so they could see, first hand, how their money is being spent. Bonnieville is a small community of around 300 people and their fire department covers 75 square miles, including I-65 and CSX Railroad. The ISO rating given to an area gives folks a break on their insurance rates and Amos is proud of where Bonnieville stands:

Fire Chief Dennis Amox

Bonnieville citizens pay fire dues annually, which is bulk of the department’s money The only county money that they receive is through a contract they have for tree cutting.

Just like Amos, Horse Cave Chief Donnie Parker is always in attendance at the fiscal court meetings. Parker and Amos both keep the court up to date with their departments and they see no problem in letting the court know where the dollars go. Parker said you have got to make sure that the equipment is up to date and they count on that $3000:

Fire Chief Donnie Parker

Next up, the court discussed the relationship between the city and county when it comes to road repair. There are legal restrictions on how money allocated to the county for road work can be spent. Judge Executive Terry Martin said the county really does want to do all they can:

Judge Executive Terry Martin

County Attorney Mike Nichols is expected to draft an interlocal agreement that would outline what the county could and could not do. Magistrate Lee Miles asked if the cities could enter into a contract with the county for road work; Nichols said that was a possibility.

The county was also awarded some grant dollars that will go towards rubberized asphalt. Road Supervisor Larry Bunch says this mix of asphalt isn’t a new thing:

Larry Bunch

Judge Martin told the court that the Southern Kentucky Film Commission is currently looking for movie extras. You can find out more on the group’s facebook page.