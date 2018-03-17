HCPD: HORSE CAVE POLICE WELCOMES ACTING CHIEF DAVID GRAVES

on 03/17/2018 |

Horse Cave residents woke up to a new Chief of Police this morning.

Officer David Graves was appointed by Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry. Graves brings years of law enforcement experience with him as he moves up from Officer to his new position as Acting Chief.

Current Chief Sean Henry has been put on leave from the department, along with Officer Chris Trulock, with both being unpaid. These changes were made just weeks after the investigation into the department was made public when over a dozen FBI and KSP representatives were seen at the department. Details have been scarce and officials nearly silent on the issue, only verifying that there is an “ongoing investigation” into the Horse Cave Police Department.

While not confirmed through anyone at the HCPD or Horse Cave City Hall, WCLU News has learned that Officer Larry Dale Martin has been terminated from the department. A recent indictment stemming from Martin’s time at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office appears to be the cause for his dismissal.

Chief Graves will certainly be faced with rebuilding the department, with four officer positions open. It is unclear how many positions they intend to fill, or when any new hiring will take place.

WCLU News was unable to reach Mayor Randall Curry for his comment on this story.