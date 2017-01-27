HCSO ARRESTED WOMAN WANTED IN INDIANA

On Wednesday, Hart County Deputy Jeff Lawler arrested 34 year old Jacklyn Barnett of Evansville, Indiana, on a Hart County Indictment Warrant. Barnett was indicted on Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s license, DUI (Aggravating Circumstances), Careless Driving, Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container and Disregarding a Stop Sign. Barnett had been entered into NCIC as a fugitive. Deputy Lawler extradited Barnett from Warrick County Indiana and lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.