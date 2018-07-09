HCSO ARRESTS HARDYVILLE MAN

on 09/07/2018 |

Hart County Sheriff, Boston Hensley, reports that Wednesday, deputies executed a Hart County indictment warrant on Chris Jewell, age 41 of Hardyville. Jewell is charged with Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition of Property, more than $500 but less than $10,000. Jewell was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 Cash Bond.