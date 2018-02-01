Logo


HCSO FINDS INDOOR MARIJUANA GROWING OPERATION

on 01/02/2018 |

On Thursday, Hart County Sheriff’s Deputy John Warnock obtained a search warrant for a residence on Raider Hollow Road in Munfordville.  During the execution of the warrant an indoor marijuana grow operation was found and seized.

45 year old Danny Larimore, Jr. was arrested and charged with Cultivation Of Marijuana 5 Or More Plants, Possession Of Marijuana, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon.  Larimore was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5000 cash bond.

