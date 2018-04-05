HCSO: FLORIDA WOMAN FACES CHARGES AFTER EXTRADITION FROM FLORIDA

on 05/04/2018 |

In September of last year, 29 year old Christine Edwards, of Brandon, Florida, failed to appear at a Hart County court hearing for charges of Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Trafficking In Marijuana.

On Wednesday , Edwards was extradited back to Hart County by the Sheriff’s Office, from Florida, where along with the original charges, she will face one count of Failure To Appear. Edwards is currently lodged in the Hart County Jail and bail amount was set at $50,000.