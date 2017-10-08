Logo


HCSO: HART COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER MULTI-COUNTY PURSUIT

on 08/10/2017

A Hart County man is in custody after multiple pursuits.

Sheriff Boston Hensley booked 29 year old Joshua Sanders, of Hardyville, into the Hart County Jail yesterday afternoon.

Sanders was wanted on numerous charges and law enforcement officials say that he broke into a home and stole a vehicle and sometime later stole an ATV. Law enforcement officials pursued sanders in Barren, Hart and finally took him into custody in Green County.

Sanders is charged with Theft of Identity, Theft of Contents of Vehicle, Failure To Appear, Reckless Driving, Burglary 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Receiving Stolen Property and Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

The Hart County Jail lists Sanders’s bond at $10,500.

