Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HCSO: HCHS STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING TO BRING AN AUTOMATIC RIFLE TO SCHOOL

on 01/31/2018 |

A threat made by a student leads to an arrest.

Just before 9am Tuesday morning, a high school student stated “I am going to bring an automatic rifle to school tomorrow.”  The Hart County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and Deputy Jeff Lawler, who was at the high school, took the student into custody.

As a result of making the threat, the student was charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HCSO: HCHS STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING TO BRING AN AUTOMATIC RIFLE TO SCHOOL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

PAULETTA DECKARD

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/31 10%
High 57° / Low 45°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/01 70%
High 49° / Low 18°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Friday 02/02 0%
High 31° / Low 18°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 01

Glasgow vs. Casey County Basketball (Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 01

Caverna @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 02

Metcalfe County vs. Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 2 @ 5:30 PM
Fri 02

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Youth Lock-In

February 2 @ 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Fri 02

Barren County vs. Hart County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 2 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.