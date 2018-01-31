HCSO: HCHS STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING TO BRING AN AUTOMATIC RIFLE TO SCHOOL

on 01/31/2018 |

A threat made by a student leads to an arrest.

Just before 9am Tuesday morning, a high school student stated “I am going to bring an automatic rifle to school tomorrow.” The Hart County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and Deputy Jeff Lawler, who was at the high school, took the student into custody.

As a result of making the threat, the student was charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.