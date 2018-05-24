HCSO: HORSE CAVE MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM POLICE

on 05/24/2018 |

A Horse Cave man is arrested for running from police.

Early Monday morning, Horse Cave Police say that 37 year old Daniel Sallee fled after being told to stop. Hours later the Hart County Sheriff’s Office found Sallee on College Street in Horse Cave.

Sallee was arrested and charged with one count of Fleeing/Evading Police 2nd Degree, On Foot. He was lodged in the Hart County Jail.

Horse Cave Officer Brandon Puckett assisted Sheriff Boston Hensley.