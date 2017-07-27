Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HE FOUGHT THE LAW, AND THE LAW WON

on 07/27/2017 |

A Glasgow man who attempted to take on the law, has now been indicted.

In early June of this year 21 year old Robert Dillon Smith was an inmate at the Barren County Detention Center. Smith allegedly attempted to fight two BCSO transport deputies while in their custody. Smith is also accused of damaging the transport van in the incident. The Barren County Grand Jury returned a three count indictment: two counts of Assault 3rd and one count of Criminal Mischief.

A Cave City man has been indicted for allergy taking money from the Park City PTO. 37 year old Jason Doyle was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 or More But Less Than $10,000. Doyle is accused of cashing a check given to him accidentally for services done for the school group by a man sharing the same name.

In other recent Barren County Grand Jury indictments;

Based on testimony from Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer, the grand jury returned a three count indictment on 31 year old Dwayne Terry Smith of Glasgow. Smith was indicted for Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Conditions Of Release.

Officer Greer also testified in the case against 37 year old Danny Ray Hunter of Glasgow. Hunter will face one count of Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs and Persistent Felony Offender.

36 year old Jonathan Riordan was indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance. GPD Ouches testified in the case.

41 year old Angela Smith was also indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance. BCSO Bennett testified.

CCPD Stevenson testified in the case against 31 year old Tracy Wright of Cave City. Wright will also face one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

All five were allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law..

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Tony Atwood
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 07/27 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 07/28 70%
High 83° / Low 62°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Saturday 07/29 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.