on 07/27/2017 |

A Glasgow man who attempted to take on the law, has now been indicted.

In early June of this year 21 year old Robert Dillon Smith was an inmate at the Barren County Detention Center. Smith allegedly attempted to fight two BCSO transport deputies while in their custody. Smith is also accused of damaging the transport van in the incident. The Barren County Grand Jury returned a three count indictment: two counts of Assault 3rd and one count of Criminal Mischief.

A Cave City man has been indicted for allergy taking money from the Park City PTO. 37 year old Jason Doyle was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 or More But Less Than $10,000. Doyle is accused of cashing a check given to him accidentally for services done for the school group by a man sharing the same name.

In other recent Barren County Grand Jury indictments;

Based on testimony from Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer, the grand jury returned a three count indictment on 31 year old Dwayne Terry Smith of Glasgow. Smith was indicted for Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Conditions Of Release.

Officer Greer also testified in the case against 37 year old Danny Ray Hunter of Glasgow. Hunter will face one count of Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs and Persistent Felony Offender.

36 year old Jonathan Riordan was indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance. GPD Ouches testified in the case.

41 year old Angela Smith was also indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance. BCSO Bennett testified.

CCPD Stevenson testified in the case against 31 year old Tracy Wright of Cave City. Wright will also face one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

All five were allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law..