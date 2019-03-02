Logo


HEALTH AGENCY INVESTIGATING VACCINE-ASSOCIATED INFECTIONS

02/03/2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials say they are investigating after vaccines administered at workplaces in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio caused infections.
According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the company that provided the vaccines is Mount Sterling-based Location Vaccination. Most vaccinations were administered in central Kentucky after Sept. 1.
The agency says the vaccines may not only have caused infections, but also may have been ineffective in preventing illness. The agency is encouraging individuals with vaccination-associated infections to consider getting another round to ensure full immunization.
Dr. Jeff Howard, public health commissioner, says the negative side effects are likely linked to improper storage and handling of the vaccine and not the supply of the vaccines.
Symptoms of the vaccines include redness, pain, swelling and hard lumps at the injection site.

