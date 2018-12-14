HEALTH DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING A HEPATITIS THREAT AT A GLASGOW RESTAURANT

on 12/14/2018 |

The Barren River District Health Department is in the process of investigating a case of hepatitis A diagnosed 12/12/18 in an employee at Burger King located at 124 James Rogers Rd, Glasgow, KY. Local public health officials have done an environmental inspection of the establishment. The inspection did not result in any food code violations. All employees will be required to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine prior to returning to work. Burger King has voluntarily closed to allow for all employees to be vaccinated.

At this time, risk to restaurant patrons becoming infected is considered to be low. Public health officials continue to recommend Hepatitis A vaccination in communities where hepatitis A transmission has been identified.