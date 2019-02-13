HEALTH OFFICIALS STRONGLY SUGGEST HEP A VACCINE

on 02/13/2019 |

Kentucky public health officials keep recommending vaccination for Hepatitis A as the outbreak nears 4,000 cases with 40 deaths across the state.

According to figures from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, through Jan. 26 the number of cases stood at 3,919, resulting in 1,905 hospitalizations and 40 deaths, since the outbreak began being tracked in November 2017. Cases have been reported in 103 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Eighty counties have reported five or more cases, meaning they meet the threshold for what is considered an outbreak of Hepatitis A virus. Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Floyd, Jefferson, Kenton, Laurel, Madison and Whitley counties report 100 or more cases associated with the outbreak.

The Department for Public Health says people who are considered high risk for exposure to the Hepatitis A virus should get vaccinated as soon as possible, to avoid contracting the virus and lessen the spread of the disease. High risk groups include individuals who use illicit drugs, close contacts of illicit drug users, and homeless people. DPH said 80 percent of the cases have occurred in those groups.

Health officials describe Hepatitis A as a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease of the liver, which causes inflammation of the liver and affects the organ’s ability to function. Signs and symptoms of infection include nausea, diarrhea, and loss of appetite, fever, fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), clay-colored bowel movements, dark-colored urine, and abdominal discomfort. Signs and symptoms usually appear 2-4 weeks after exposure but may occur up to 7 weeks after exposure. Children under 6 years of age with Hepatitis A often show few signs and symptoms.