on 01/10/2018 |

Heather (Hopkins) McMillian, 40, of Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, January 8th, in Tompkinsville, KY.

Heather was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 8, 1977, daughter of Peggy (Coots) and Eddie Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Amber (Hopkins) Bryant & paternal grandparents, Levi & Edna Hopkins.

Heather is survived by husband, Scotty McMillian; 5 children, daughter, Ashleigh Strode, sons, Tanner Strode, Hunter Strode, Luke McMillian and Jayke McMillian, all of Tompkinsville, KY; brothers, Jerod & Josh Hopkins, maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Mary Hume & Mother & Father-in-law, Delmas & Connie McMillian all of Tompkinsville.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2 PM on Thursday, January 11th, with Jerry Walker and Randy Williams officiating. Burial at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Visitation, Wednesday 3-8 PM and Thursday 6 AM – 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Family request Donations to help with funeral expenses.