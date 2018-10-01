Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HEATHER HOPKINS MCMILLIAN

on 01/10/2018 |

Heather (Hopkins) McMillian, 40, of Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, January 8th, in Tompkinsville, KY.

Heather was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 8, 1977, daughter of Peggy (Coots) and Eddie Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Amber (Hopkins) Bryant & paternal grandparents, Levi & Edna Hopkins.

Heather is survived by husband, Scotty McMillian; 5 children, daughter, Ashleigh Strode, sons, Tanner Strode, Hunter Strode, Luke McMillian and Jayke McMillian, all of Tompkinsville, KY; brothers, Jerod & Josh Hopkins, maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Mary Hume & Mother & Father-in-law, Delmas & Connie McMillian all of Tompkinsville.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2 PM on Thursday, January 11th, with Jerry Walker and Randy Williams officiating. Burial at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Visitation, Wednesday 3-8 PM and Thursday 6 AM – 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Family request Donations to help with funeral expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HEATHER HOPKINS MCMILLIAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAMIE BALLARD

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:45 PM CST on January 10, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 11, 2018
Overcast
Currently
61°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 01/10 30%
High 65° / Low 55°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 01/11 40%
High 65° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Ice Pellets
Friday 01/12 90%
High 37° / Low 18°
Ice Pellets
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.