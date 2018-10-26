Logo


HEATING BILL ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE-607 HOUSEHOLDS SERVED LAST YEAR-SIGN UP BY NOV 5

It’s expected to be a cold and rough winter season, and many will need assistance in providing heating in their homes. Community Action of Southern Kentucky is the only local agency can facilitate the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Sandy Hagans is the County Coordinator for Community Services. She tells WCLU News how the program works.

There are a few common things that could prevent you from being qualified for this program. Sandy Hagans advises on what some of these things are.

If you do work a full-time job, that doesn’t necessarily men you don’t qualify for assistance from the federal program. Hagans says it’s best to do your research through her office by calling 270-651-8171 and setting up your appointment. Appointment schedules begin on November 5th, but you can make your appointment now.

Last year, 607 households in Barren County received assistance from this program.

