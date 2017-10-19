on 10/19/2017 |

Helen Joyce Estes, 62, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A native of Cumberland County, she was a daughter of Ines Love Anderson Winchester and the late Ira Leslie Winchester. She was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother Ines Love Winchester; her husband David Estes; three children: Juston (Alena) Clark of Glasgow, and Miranda (Tracy) Sturgeon and Joyce Estes-Davidson (Timothy) all of Cave City; one step-son: Tommy Wayne Estes of Texas; seven grandchildren: Cody Sturgeon, Haley Sturgeon, Dylan Sturgeon, Chloe Clark, Justus Meek, Jesse Davidson, and Austin Davidson; three sisters: Wanda (Leroy) Cross, Ann (Juan) Trejo, and Donna (Michael) Matamoros; nine brothers: Bennie (Liz) Winchester, Danny (Kathy) Winchester, Lonnie (Debbie) Winchester, Leymon (Bonnie Sue) Winchester, Ricky (Donna) Winchester, William (Tammy) Winchester, Lonus (Donna) Winchester, Stoney Winchester, and Junior (Judy) Winchester; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one step-son, Tracy Bryant Estes; two sisters: Minnie Sue Smith and Nina “Sissy” Vibbert; three brothers: David Winchester, Mikel Winchester, and Jessie Winchester.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery at Park City. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations toward funeral expenses.