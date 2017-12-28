Logo


Helen Lucille Hale

on 12/28/2017 |

Helen Lucille Hale, 70, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at TJ Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. She was born May 19, 1947 in Barren County to the late Leslie Lee Johnson and Ruby Ann Haire Johnson and was the widow of Ralph Fred Hale. She was a homemaker and member of Caveland Church.

Survivors include a son, William Hale, Jr. (Lisa), Greensburg; two daughters, Melinda Wheeler, Cave City, Sharon Jones (Larry), Edmonton; a brother, Robert Earl (Cob) Johnson, Cave City; four sisters, Jenny Young (Bart), Jacksonville, FL, Libby Winchester (Bennie), Park City, Louise Davis, Glasgow, Dot Cross, Griderville; five grandchildren, Eric Hale, Angela Kerr, Alicia Hale, Anthony Phillips, Andrew Phillips and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with Chris Francis and Jeff Lile officiating will be at 1 PM Saturday, December 30th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday from 4 to 8 PM and on Saturday after 9 AM until time of services.

