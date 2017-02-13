Helen Marie Goode 95 of Glasgow died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Barren County, KY she was the daughter of the late Onie C. and Millie Slayton Billingsley and wife of the late Paul Greer Goode. Mrs. Goode was a member of the Refuge Church of Christ and later attended South Green Street Church of Christ. She was retired from Handmachers in Glasgow.

Survivors include a daughter Linda King of Okeechobee, FL; 2 grandsons Todd Hamilton (Dana) of Hopkinsville, KY and James King of Okeechobee, FL; a granddaughter Kim Henken (John) of Lexington, KY; a great grandson Shawn Henken of Lexington, KY; a brother George Billingsley (Edna) of Bowling Green, KY; a sister Mary Ruth Hickman of Newark, OH and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Brenda G. Bunch and her husband Joe Depp Bunch; a grandson Tommy Bunch; 5 brothers Howard, Holman, Horace Paul, Charlie and Johnny Billingsley and a sister Margaret Huffman.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Refuge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm and on Wednesday from 8:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.