Helen Marie Horton, 85, of Glasgow, died Saturday, June 9, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Charles and Byrd Lyons Peden and wife of the late Coleman D. Horton. Helen was a homemaker and a member of South Green St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by 3 children; Barry Horton (Debra Dudley), Sandy Wilkinson and Larry Tinsley (Debbie) all of Glasgow; 1 brother Allen Peden (Mary Frances) of Cave City; 1 sister Mattie Lee of Glasgow; 10 Grandchildren, Amanda Bybee (Richard), Brock Tinsley (Amanda), Kaleb Tinsley, Josh Hinton (Tiffany), Stephen Hinton (Marquita), Austin Farmer, Emily Hogan, Matthew Wilkinson (Amy), Coty Wilkinson and Haley Bowles (Ty); 6 great-grandchildren, Sam Bybee, Brock Allan Tinsley, Hudson and Parker Bowles and Aliyah and Zoe Wilkinson. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Lois Hanking and 6 brothers, Robert, Roy, Hollis, Lonnie, Rollin and Willie Francis Peden.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.