on 08/21/2017 |

Helen McCauley, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 21st, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Helen was born in Glasgow, KY on January 16, 1934, a daughter of the late Vera Claudey (Chaney) and Shelby Thomas Eudy. She was married to Dr. Marvin McCauley, who precedes her in death. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and was a retired florist.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Tonya Kendall, and husband, Ricky of Tompkinsville, KY; Janet Miller, and husband, Joe Howard, of Tompkinsville, KY; a step daughter, Marlene Turner, of Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren, Todd Starnes, Chase Kendall, Tanner Kendall; two step grandchild, Lindsey Miller Reece and Steve Turner; and 2 great grandchildren, Gannon and Aubree Starnes. Helen is also survived by two sisters, Gayle Bartlett, of Temple Hill, KY and Judy Gallagher, of Glasgow, KY.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Eudy, and a sister, Joann Eudy.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Visitation is Tuesday, 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday, 6:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.