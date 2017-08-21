Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HELEN MCCAULEY

on 08/21/2017 |

Helen McCauley, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 21st, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Helen was born in Glasgow, KY on January 16, 1934, a daughter of the late Vera Claudey (Chaney) and Shelby Thomas Eudy. She was married to Dr. Marvin McCauley, who precedes her in death. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and was a retired florist.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Tonya Kendall, and husband, Ricky of Tompkinsville, KY; Janet Miller, and husband, Joe Howard, of Tompkinsville, KY; a step daughter, Marlene Turner, of Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren, Todd Starnes, Chase Kendall, Tanner Kendall; two step grandchild, Lindsey Miller Reece and Steve Turner; and 2 great grandchildren, Gannon and Aubree Starnes. Helen is also survived by two sisters, Gayle Bartlett, of Temple Hill, KY and Judy Gallagher, of Glasgow, KY.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Eudy, and a sister, Joann Eudy.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Visitation is Tuesday, 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday, 6:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HELEN MCCAULEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gina Houchens
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
73°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 60%
High 88° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Wednesday 08/23 10%
High 81° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/24 10%
High 80° / Low 58°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.