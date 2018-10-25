on 10/25/2018 |

Helen Opal Whitlow was born April 11, 1930 to Kenneth & Pauline Thomas. She grew up working on the family dairy farm helping milk the cows & working in the tobacco patch. She graduated from Hiseville High School in 1948 and worked at Lerman Bros. Department Store on the square. She met the man of her dreams Luther Douglas Whitlow in March of 1952 and was married later that same year on October 12th. Helen enjoyed being a stay at home mom. Later she became the school secretary at Eastern Elementary School and enjoyed that career from 1968 to 1989.

Helen was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church & the Fellowship Sunday School Class since 1961.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Pauline Thomas, her brother Wallace Edwin Thomas, and her son Thomas Douglas Whitlow.

Helen is survived by her husband of 66 years Luther Douglas Whitlow, one daughter Diane Elaine Whitlow Houk(Gary) of Glasgow, one grandson Brian Thomas Whitlow (Ellen) of Granby, CT, 2 great granddaughters Amelia Louise Whitlow and Vivian Lucinda Whitlow, one sister-in-law Kate Radford Thomas of Brandenburg, KY, one niece Debbie Caswell(Steve) of Upton, KY, one nephew David Thomas (Karen) of Lexington, KY, 2 great nieces Katie Caswell and Mary Esther Thomas, and 2 great nephews Luke Thomas & John Paul Thomas.

Helen is also survived by her cousins that she loved dearly Gayle Steenbergen (Bobby), Harold Rigsby (Trish), Rita Woodson (George), Pat O’Connor, Jerry Thomas (Pam), and Richard Thomas.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Research