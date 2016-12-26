Helen Parrish Johnson, age 76, of Beaumont, died Sunday, December 25, 2016, at T J Samson hospital.

Born May 4, 1940 in Beaumont, she was a daughter of the late Travis Lee and Mary Eunice Goodhue Parrish.

She is survived by one sister in law, Anis Parrish, Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death besides her parents, by four brothers John Will, Dallas (Cotton), Curtis and Allen (Whitey) Parrish and two sisters, Bernice Parrish and her twin, Hilda Parrish Phillips.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday December 27, 2016 at 3:00 P.M. behind their home in Beaumont.