HELEN RUTH SIDDENS

on 02/21/2018 |

 

Helen Ruth Siddens, 72, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at her residence.  The Knoxville, TN native was a homemaker, former employee of Houchens, licensed beautician,  private caregiver and member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.  She was a daughter of the late Jerry Clifford Smith and Nannie Bell Stephens Smith.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Julie Murley and husband, Randall, Fountain Run, KY and Shelly Dee Siddens, Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters: Agnes Smith Nelson, Knoxville, TN and Jane Ann Smith Britt, Glasgow, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Anna Mary Smith, GA;

6 grandchildren: Amber Murley Stewart and husband, Andy; Jake Murley and wife, Tori; Luke Murley; Daniel Murley; Dilon Siddens and Miranda Gillenwater;

2 great grandchildren: Andrew Stewart and Nova Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews;

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Neal Siddens; 1 son: Jimmy Neal Siddens, II and an infant son: Jerry Dee Siddens; 3 brothers: Sanford Foster Smith, Willis Hansard Smith and Jerry William Smith; 2 sisters: Ruby Smith Nelson and Johnnie Mae Smith Crawford.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Moran officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HELEN RUTH SIDDENS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


