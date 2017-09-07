Helen Virginia Stice, 90, of Bowling Green- formerly of Brownsville- died peacefully in her sleep at 1:00 AM Saturday July 8, 2017 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was born in the Buffalo community of what is now Mammoth Cave National Park and lived most of her life in the Fairview and Brownsville communities before her recent move. She was a former clerk for the Edmonson County Extension Service and Farm Bureau, was the registrar for Edmonson County Health Dept. for 31 years and was a life-long member of Fairview United Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary for 54 years, before she began attending Silent Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late J.L. Stice and Clara Davis Stice and was loved for her sweet spirit and kindness.

Surviving are her only sister, Eva Christine Stice; a special cousin, Bryson Davis, whom she called “our little boy”; her “little buddy”, Ben Webb; and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Donald Webb at 1:00 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday.