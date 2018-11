on 11/07/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. is needing help in locating 17 year old Cheyanne Tadlock. She is a white female, 5’4, 195 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes and walking on Park Avenue in Glasgow Ky. If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151