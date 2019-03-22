Logo


HENDERSON MOULDON

on 03/22/2019 |
Henderson Mouldon, 84, of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home.

He was a Hart County native and retired as maintenance supervisor for the City of Horse Cave.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Smith Mouldon; his parents, George Moldon and Erma Sturgeon Moldon; two brothers, William Thomas Moldon and Cecil Moldon; four sisters, Myrtle Smith, Lola Mae Minor, Carolyn Collins and Louise Sams.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara England, (David) of Horse Cave; two grandsons, Chris England, (Melinda) of Canmer, and Jason England, (Rebecca) of Horse Cave; a special daughter, Judy Harper Blair, of Horse Cave; three great-grandchildren, Hannah England, Matthew England, and Camden England; one brother, Lee Mouldon; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 23, 2019  at 5 PM in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Visitation begins at 1 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 until 5 PM and continuing until 8 PM following the service.

