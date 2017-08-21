on 08/21/2017 |

Henry Ford Spencer, Jr., 53, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017, at his residence. A native of Louisville, he was a son of Nora Jessie Spencer Funnell of Glasgow and the late Henry Ford Spencer. He was a drywall hanger and finisher for 30 plus years and had attended the Bethel Independent Baptist Church with his best friend Jack Richardson.

In addition to his mother, his survivors include his wife Donna; six children: Tosha Spencer (Marlon Stout), Henry Ford Spencer III (Andrea), Marena Kay Spencer, Brittany Spencer (Charles Runyon), Cody Kay Spencer, and Kylin Drew Spencer; 10 grandchildren: Bryan Joseph Spencer, Jonathan Tyler Spencer, Coltin Wayne Spencer, Amber Nicole Spencer, Brooklyn Nicole Thompson, Bailey Runyon, Chloe Mora Spencer, Starling Spencer, Sylic Spencer, and Nettie Kay Spencer; one brother: Leo Funnell; three sisters: Kathy Brown, Pamela Lyons, and Carla Blank; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Spencer, and a special mother to him, Kathleen Jessie Martin.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.