Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HENRY KAISER, JR

on 06/25/2018 |

Henry Kaiser, Jr., 88 of Munfordville passed away Monday morning, June 25 at his home with his daughters by his side.  He was a son of the late Arthur Henry Kaiser, Sr. & Elsie Emma Lentz Kaiser.  Henry was a retired employee from GE and an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Kaiser.

He is survived by two daughters-Judy Stasel of Munfordville & Debbie Smith of Fayetteville, GA

Four grandchildren-Christina Stasel of Munfordville, Tracey Thompson of Plano, TX, Sydney Smith of Fayetteville, GA and Sammy Smith of Fayetteville, GA

Two great-grandchildren-Trenton Branstetter of Munfordville & Seth Thompson of Plano, TX

One sister-Mary Lindle of Louisville

One sister-in-law-Joan Kaiser of Louisville

Funeral services for Henry Kaiser, Jr. will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.  There will not be a funeral procession to the cemetery, the service will be dismissed at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HENRY KAISER, JR”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 1st.

 


Person of the Day

BOBBY KEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
85°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Monday 06/25 60%
High 88° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/26 50%
High 85° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/27 80%
High 86° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 27

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 28

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

June 28 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.