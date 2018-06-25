on 06/25/2018 |

Henry Kaiser, Jr., 88 of Munfordville passed away Monday morning, June 25 at his home with his daughters by his side. He was a son of the late Arthur Henry Kaiser, Sr. & Elsie Emma Lentz Kaiser. Henry was a retired employee from GE and an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Kaiser.

He is survived by two daughters-Judy Stasel of Munfordville & Debbie Smith of Fayetteville, GA

Four grandchildren-Christina Stasel of Munfordville, Tracey Thompson of Plano, TX, Sydney Smith of Fayetteville, GA and Sammy Smith of Fayetteville, GA

Two great-grandchildren-Trenton Branstetter of Munfordville & Seth Thompson of Plano, TX

One sister-Mary Lindle of Louisville

One sister-in-law-Joan Kaiser of Louisville

Funeral services for Henry Kaiser, Jr. will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. There will not be a funeral procession to the cemetery, the service will be dismissed at the funeral home.