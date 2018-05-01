Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Henry Kyle Booher

on 01/05/2018 |

Henry Kyle Booher 84 of Burkesville, Kentucky died Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville

He is survived by one son, Mitchell  Michelle Booher of Burkesville; his siblings, Harley Booher of Taylorsville and Hazel Hibbs of Cox Creek; three grandchildren, Joseph, Josh and Peyton Booher and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Henry Kyle Booher will be held at 2PM Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Norris New Funeral Home with burial in the Gaines Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County.   Visitation after 5PM Saturday, January 6 until the funeral home on Sunday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Henry Kyle Booher”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TINA SHIRLEY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:26 PM CST on January 05, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 06, 2018
Overcast
Currently
21°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/05 0%
High 22° / Low 5°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 01/06 0%
High 25° / Low 12°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 01/07 0%
High 43° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.