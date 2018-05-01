on 01/05/2018 |

Henry Kyle Booher 84 of Burkesville, Kentucky died Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville

He is survived by one son, Mitchell Michelle Booher of Burkesville; his siblings, Harley Booher of Taylorsville and Hazel Hibbs of Cox Creek; three grandchildren, Joseph, Josh and Peyton Booher and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Henry Kyle Booher will be held at 2PM Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Norris New Funeral Home with burial in the Gaines Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County. Visitation after 5PM Saturday, January 6 until the funeral home on Sunday.