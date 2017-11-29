Logo


HENRY L CUMMINGS

on 11/29/2017 |

Mr. Henry L. Cummings, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Ohio, having attained the age of 90 years, 7 months, and 6 days.

He was born in Trenton, Texas on Thursday, April 21, 1927, the son of Alfred A. and Minnie A. (Norris) Cummings. He was a member of Rose of Sharon United Methodist Church, a U. S. Air Force Veteran, having attained the rank of Sergeant, and a Yard Conductor for Nickle Plate Railroad.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Jessie, Joel, and Bill Cummings, and his sister, Mable Cummings French.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Cummings of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he married October 11, 2014, his children, Cathy Ann Cummings of Toledo, Ohio, Marcia Robin (and James) Burlen of Erie, Michigan, Cynthia Lee (and Charles) Nearhood of Toledo, Ohio, and Janet Revill of Nottingham, England, his grandchildren, Robin (Seamas) Murphy, Daniel (Deanna) Schadd, Matthew (Julie) Pacholski, Patrick (Candice) Scholz, Gretchen (Justin) Scarpelli, Jordan (Liza) Burlen, Katie (Andrew “Drew”) Burlen-Davis, and his great-grandchildren, Katilin, Colin, Ethan, Jackie, Emily, Finlay, Dalton, Dorothy, Daphne, Eloise, and Elliot.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2017 until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Hospice of Northwest Ohio (30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 – www.hospicenwo.org – 419-661-4001) or Rose of Sharon United Methodist Church.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

