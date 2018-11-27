on 11/27/2018 |

Henry Lee Priddy, age 69, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY.

He was the son of the late Paul W. Priddy and the late Hoda Burgan Grimes.

He is survived by three sisters, Betty Priddy, Clarkson, KY, Paula Nicholas, Murfreesboro, TN, Teresa Carper, Shepherdsville, KY; one brother, Gerald Priddy, Eastview, KY; five step brothers and sisters.

The family chose cremation. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.