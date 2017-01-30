Henry Louis Trulock, Jr., age 73, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a retired truck driver. He was the son of the late Henry Louis Trulock and the late Ella Mae Puckett Trulock.

He is survived by three daughters, Misty Rucker and husband Jamie, Jasper, IN, Sherry Patton, Sweeden, KY, Angie Mabini, Elizabethtown, KY; two sons, Troy Trulock and wife Tammy, Big Clifty, KY, Tony Trulock and Significant Melvin Greer, Louisville, KY; three sisters, Leona Waddell, Elizabethtown, KY, Alma Buster, Austin, KY, Magdalene Johnson, Cave City, KY; two brothers, Noel Glen Trulock, Cub Run, KY, Graham Trulock, Cub Run, KY; fourteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by children Dawn and Trena Trulock; son-in-law, Don Patton; grandchild, Leia Danielle Rucker; brothers, Charles, Chester, Robert, Louis, Alvey and Maxie; sisters, Christine Hylander, Gerarlene Trulock, Altora and Aline Trulock.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Mayse officiating. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 AM, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.