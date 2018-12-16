Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK IN KENTUCKY SURPASSES 3,000 CASES

on 12/16/2018 |

Kentucky’s hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 3,000 cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials say more than 3,000 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in an outbreak that has entered its second year.
WKYT-TV reports Kentucky Department for Public Health statistics show 19 people have died in the outbreak. Patients have been hospitalized in more than half of the state’s 3,122 reported cases from August 2017 through the first week of December 2018.
Officials in Jefferson and Fayette counties have recommended that all residents get vaccinated against the disease. Previous vaccination efforts were targeted at people with a high-risk of contracting hepatitis A, including those who use illegal drugs and the homeless.
Hepatitis A is transmitted by oral contact with fecal matter. It attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.
___
Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK IN KENTUCKY SURPASSES 3,000 CASES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHELIA HOGUE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/16 10%
High 52° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/17 10%
High 50° / Low 27°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/18 10%
High 50° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.