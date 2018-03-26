on 03/26/2018 |

Herbert Floyd “Dude” Hammons age 71 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, march 25, 2018 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born in Bluefield, Virginia he was the son of the late John and Marie Hammons. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam veteran.

He is survived by his wife Diane Linn Baum Hammons of Edmonton. One son Dustin Hammons of Edmonton.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death a son Derick Hammons and a brother Bruce Hammons. Family request that memorial contributions be made the Glasgow DAV or the Metcalfe County Health care. No services are scheduled at this time as cremation was chosen.